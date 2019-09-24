Jean Ferguson, Once Upon A Rock 2 beautiful pebble artwork creations! What will you create?

Are you ready to rock? Join Once Upon A Rock and Irises for an evening of creativity, food and fun with friends and family!

At our workshops, participants are provided with an abundance of pebbles, sea glass, driftwood and sticks to create their own unique piece of art. Don't consider yourself an artist? We'll provide guidance and inspiration! You do not need to be overly creative to make an amazing piece of art that you would be proud to display in your home. Come see what Pebble Art is all about.

If you're interested in having dinner, please be sure to make reservations and let them know you are with Once Upon A Rock!

$30 a ticket. Register Here: https://onceuponarockvermont.com/events/pebble-art-workshop-at-irises-cafe-wine-bar/