“Perseverance and Perspective” with Olympic Gold Medalist Dan Jansen

In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the 1980 Winter Games, High Peaks Resort welcomes the public to listen to Olympic Gold Medalist Dan Jansen’s inspirational talk, “Perseverance and Perspective,” on Saturday, February 22 at 7 p.m. Jansen will participate in a meet and greet following his talk. Hear Jansen’s heart-wrenching story in his own words—from missing his chance at an Olympic medal hours after hearing of his beloved sister’s passing to triumphing in the 1994 Olympic Games in Lillehammer, Norway. The talk will take place in the Ballroom at High Peaks Resort.