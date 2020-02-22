“Perseverance and Perspective” with Olympic Gold Medalist Dan Jansen

At High Peaks Resort

to Google Calendar - “Perseverance and Perspective” with Olympic Gold Medalist Dan Jansen - 2020-02-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - “Perseverance and Perspective” with Olympic Gold Medalist Dan Jansen - 2020-02-22 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “Perseverance and Perspective” with Olympic Gold Medalist Dan Jansen - 2020-02-22 19:00:00 iCalendar - “Perseverance and Perspective” with Olympic Gold Medalist Dan Jansen - 2020-02-22 19:00:00

High Peaks Resort 2384 Saranac Avenue, Lake Placid, New York 12946

In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the 1980 Winter Games, High Peaks Resort welcomes the public to listen to Olympic Gold Medalist Dan Jansen’s inspirational talk, “Perseverance and Perspective,” on Saturday, February 22 at 7 p.m. Jansen will participate in a meet and greet following his talk. Hear Jansen’s heart-wrenching story in his own words—from missing his chance at an Olympic medal hours after hearing of his beloved sister’s passing to triumphing in the 1994 Olympic Games in Lillehammer, Norway. The talk will take place in the Ballroom at High Peaks Resort.

Info

High Peaks Resort 2384 Saranac Avenue, Lake Placid, New York 12946 View Map
Community Events, Sporting Events
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - “Perseverance and Perspective” with Olympic Gold Medalist Dan Jansen - 2020-02-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - “Perseverance and Perspective” with Olympic Gold Medalist Dan Jansen - 2020-02-22 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “Perseverance and Perspective” with Olympic Gold Medalist Dan Jansen - 2020-02-22 19:00:00 iCalendar - “Perseverance and Perspective” with Olympic Gold Medalist Dan Jansen - 2020-02-22 19:00:00