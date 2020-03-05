Print Peru Drama Club presents Tuck Everlasting, the Musical, based on the novel by Natalie Babbitt.

Peru Drama Club presents Tuck Everlasting, the Musical based on the novel by Natalie Babbitt. When Winnie Foster stumbles upon a stranger in her wood, she'll learn the biggest secret ever known, and be faced with the toughest choice. Tuck Everlasting features a book by Claudia Shear and Tim Federle, with music by Chris Miller and Nathan Tysen. Come see this new, family-friendly show and get ready to answer the question "What would you do if you could live forever?"

All performances are at the Peru Jr/Sr High Auditorium, 17 School Street, Peru, NY 12972

Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door, and are available online at http://perucsd.seatyourself.biz, at Kinney's Pharmacy in Peru, by phone at 518-551-0811 or by e-mail at perudramaclub@gmail.com. Please call or email for more information!