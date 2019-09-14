Peru Volunteer Fire Department Open House 2019

to Google Calendar - Peru Volunteer Fire Department Open House 2019 - 2019-09-14 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Peru Volunteer Fire Department Open House 2019 - 2019-09-14 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Peru Volunteer Fire Department Open House 2019 - 2019-09-14 10:00:00 iCalendar - Peru Volunteer Fire Department Open House 2019 - 2019-09-14 10:00:00

Peru Volunteer Fire Department 756 Bear Swamp Road, Peru, New York 12972

The Peru Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting an Open House On Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 10am - 2pm. Activities will include the following:

  • Fire Truck Rides
  • Bouncy House
  • Fire Prevention Giveaways
  • Door Prizes
  • Jaws of Life Demonstration 11:30 AM
  • Live Fire Demonstration 1:30 PM
  • NYSP Rollover Simulator
  • Membership Information
  • Blood Pressure Screening
  • Extinguisher Demonstrations

Peru Volunteer Fire Department is committed to creating safer communities through prevention, preparedness, and effective emergency response.

Info

Peru Volunteer Fire Department 756 Bear Swamp Road, Peru, New York 12972 View Map
Community Events, Educational Events, Family Events, Kid Friendly Events
518-380-0179
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Peru Volunteer Fire Department Open House 2019 - 2019-09-14 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Peru Volunteer Fire Department Open House 2019 - 2019-09-14 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Peru Volunteer Fire Department Open House 2019 - 2019-09-14 10:00:00 iCalendar - Peru Volunteer Fire Department Open House 2019 - 2019-09-14 10:00:00