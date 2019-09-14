Peru Volunteer Fire Department Open House 2019

The Peru Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting an Open House On Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 10am - 2pm. Activities will include the following:

Fire Truck Rides

Bouncy House

Fire Prevention Giveaways

Door Prizes

Jaws of Life Demonstration 11:30 AM

Live Fire Demonstration 1:30 PM

NYSP Rollover Simulator

Membership Information

Blood Pressure Screening

Extinguisher Demonstrations

Peru Volunteer Fire Department is committed to creating safer communities through prevention, preparedness, and effective emergency response.