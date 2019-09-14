Peru Volunteer Fire Department Open House 2019
Peru Volunteer Fire Department 756 Bear Swamp Road, Peru, New York 12972
The Peru Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting an Open House On Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 10am - 2pm. Activities will include the following:
- Fire Truck Rides
- Bouncy House
- Fire Prevention Giveaways
- Door Prizes
- Jaws of Life Demonstration 11:30 AM
- Live Fire Demonstration 1:30 PM
- NYSP Rollover Simulator
- Membership Information
- Blood Pressure Screening
- Extinguisher Demonstrations
Peru Volunteer Fire Department is committed to creating safer communities through prevention, preparedness, and effective emergency response.