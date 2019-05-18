On Saturday, May 18th at 2:00 p.m., the Children’s Community Theatre at Saranac Village at Will Rogers will perform Peter and the Wolf with a modern twist. Under the dedication of producer and Will Rogers’ resident Gail Wrenn, this project is made possible with the funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the NYS Council on the Arts with the support of Governor, Andrew M. Cuomo and the NYS Legislature and administered by the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door and can be purchased at Will Rogers, Ampersound in Saranac Lake and the Bookstore Plus in Lake Placid. Refreshments will be served. For more information, please call 518-891-7117.