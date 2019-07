Friday, July 5 Saranac Lake Opening Reception 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Beckie and John O’Neill’s Photography Exhibit at Nori’s Village Market, 138 Church Street. Free and open to the public, the art show continues through July. Nori’s hours: Saturday 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.