Pianist Diana Fanning in Concert
Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel 100 US Oval, Plattsburgh, New York 12903
@plattsbmemorialchapel
Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel
The Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel has been generously gifted a Steinway piano from Dr. Bruce Butterfield, which will see its public debut during a piano concert performed by Diana Fanning. Ms. Fanning is an internationally recognized pianist who will showcase her mastery through works by Beethoven, Chopin, Debussy, and Villa-Lobos.
Tickets are available at the door only, $20 each.