Pianist Diana Fanning in Concert

@plattsbmemorialchapel Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel

The Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel has been generously gifted a Steinway piano from Dr. Bruce Butterfield, which will see its public debut during a piano concert performed by Diana Fanning. Ms. Fanning is an internationally recognized pianist who will showcase her mastery through works by Beethoven, Chopin, Debussy, and Villa-Lobos.

Tickets are available at the door only, $20 each.