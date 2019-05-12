Pianist Diana Fanning in Concert

Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel 100 US Oval, Plattsburgh, New York 12903

The Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel has been generously gifted a Steinway piano from Dr. Bruce Butterfield, which will see its public debut during a piano concert performed by Diana Fanning. Ms. Fanning is an internationally recognized pianist who will showcase her mastery through works by Beethoven, Chopin, Debussy, and Villa-Lobos.

Tickets are available at the door only, $20 each.

518-561-8496
