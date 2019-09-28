Piano by Nature presents Broadway's Alisa Endsley with pianist Russell Ames

Given with permission by Alisa Endsley Photo of Alisa Endsley.

On September 28th and 29th, Piano by Nature will present two exceptionally special concerts of local musical luminaries Alisa Endsley and Russell Ames. Alisa has performed as leading lady on Broadway and London's West End in collaboration with some of theater's biggest names like Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, Trevor Nunn, Patti Lupone, George Hearn and Betty Buckley, while pianist Russell Ames has directed more than eighty community theater productions as well as serving as the accompanist for 32 years for the University Glee Club of New York City.

Piano By Nature is proud to celebrate these two exceptional musicians and members of our local community. Included in the program will be works of Rodgers and Hammerstein, Sondheim, Berlin, and a wide variety of scintillating stories and even more songs from Broadway to Carnegie Hall. A reception with the artists will follow the performances.

Ticket Info:

Call (518) 962-8899 or visit www.pianobynature.org. Reservations are encouraged and we request a donation at the door of $15 for adults and $5 for 15-and-under. Also please visit Piano by Nature on Facebook.