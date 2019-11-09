Piano by Nature presents the Lyricus Trio

to Google Calendar - Piano by Nature presents the Lyricus Trio - 2019-11-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Piano by Nature presents the Lyricus Trio - 2019-11-09 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Piano by Nature presents the Lyricus Trio - 2019-11-09 19:00:00 iCalendar - Piano by Nature presents the Lyricus Trio - 2019-11-09 19:00:00

The Historic Hand House 8273 River Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Piano by Nature will present two exceptional chamber music concerts by area musicians at the Hand House in Elizabethtown, NY, one on the evening of Saturday, November 9th at 7PM and the other as a matinee on Sunday, November 10th at 3PM.

We ask a donation of $15 per adult, and $5 for 15-and-under. We will take reservations by phone and encourage you to call ahead. And if you would like to volunteer to help out with concert prep, or give a bit extra and sponsor a ticket for a student or senior, please let us know.

For more information visit www.pianobynature.org, our Piano by Nature Facebook page, and/or call 518 962 8899.

Info

The Historic Hand House 8273 River Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Entertainment Events, Live Music Events
518-962-8899
to Google Calendar - Piano by Nature presents the Lyricus Trio - 2019-11-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Piano by Nature presents the Lyricus Trio - 2019-11-09 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Piano by Nature presents the Lyricus Trio - 2019-11-09 19:00:00 iCalendar - Piano by Nature presents the Lyricus Trio - 2019-11-09 19:00:00 to Google Calendar - Piano by Nature presents the Lyricus Trio - 2019-11-10 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Piano by Nature presents the Lyricus Trio - 2019-11-10 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Piano by Nature presents the Lyricus Trio - 2019-11-10 15:00:00 iCalendar - Piano by Nature presents the Lyricus Trio - 2019-11-10 15:00:00