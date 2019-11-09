Piano by Nature presents the Lyricus Trio

Katherine Comegys Mongulla, soprano, Lyricus Trio Piano by Nature has combined three wondrously lyrical instruments into one glorious concert, presenting soprano, cello, and piano in music that sings straight to the heart of every listener. These concerts will begin with three powerhouse American composers -Aaron Copland, Andre Previn, and Scott Gendel- sharing their soaring and intimate works based on the poetry of Emily Dickenson and ‘Beloved’ author Toni Morrison. And more. These concerts will carry and lift us all into the hearing and seeing of humanity at its best surrounded by the absolute beauty of words and music.

Piano by Nature will present two exceptional chamber music concerts by area musicians at the Hand House in Elizabethtown, NY, one on the evening of Saturday, November 9th at 7PM and the other as a matinee on Sunday, November 10th at 3PM.

We ask a donation of $15 per adult, and $5 for 15-and-under. We will take reservations by phone and encourage you to call ahead. And if you would like to volunteer to help out with concert prep, or give a bit extra and sponsor a ticket for a student or senior, please let us know.

For more information visit www.pianobynature.org, our Piano by Nature Facebook page, and/or call 518 962 8899.