Picasso, Braque & Léger

Wood Gallery - October 6 to January 5

Picasso, Braque, & Léger: Twentieth Century Modern Masters explores the three Modern masters’ shared love of the printed word. An exhibition of more than eighty prints by Pablo Picasso, Georges Braque, and Fernand Léger examines their relationships with Contemporary writers, playwrights, and poets, and the artists’ dedication to creating imagery that interpreted modern texts. Organized by Contemporary and Modern Print Exhibitions, and sponsored by Marvin & Company, P.C.; Mr. and Mrs. Karl E. Seitz; Silverwood Home & Galleries; and Dr. Shirley Ann Jackson.

MUSEUM HOURS: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm Tuesday to Saturday, Noon to 5:00 pm Sunday, Closed Monday

MUSEUM ADMISSION: $12 General Admission, $10 Seniors, Children Free. Students, Veterans, Military Families free with identification

Wednesdays are FREE for Seniors (60+)