Picnic on the Farm

Four Hills Farm, our family dairy farm in Bristol for over 40 years, will open our barn doors on August 24 from 11am to 2pm for a bring-your-own picnic and farm tour. We will provide cheese and milk. During lunch, we’ll have a Q&A about how we care for our cows, our crops, and the land to make nutritious dairy, alongside our cows’ nutritionist and the local agronomist.

After lunch there will be a walking tour of the farm to see the cows, baby calves and watch the milking process that we use to ensure quality and safe milk. We will also explore our daily efforts to be good stewards of the land and waterways that surround our farm.

We hope that through this tour we can help our neighbors understand who we are, what we do and most importantly, why we do it. With the average American drinking ~18 gallons of milk per year, our farm feeds over 400,000 people per year by producing over 7 million gallons of milk annually. We convert manure into energy, through our methane digestor, and we provide energy to 450 local homes.

Sign-up is necessary so we can determine ahead of time how many people we will be hosting. Sign-up by emailing me at chill@gmavt.net or calling and leaving a message at 802-453-2928 or text me at 802-349-6918. Please include first and last name, your town and the number of people in your party.

Our community means so much to us and without it, we would not be the people we are today. We look forward to seeing you at the farm!

