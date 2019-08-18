Pie and Ice-cream Social: Rokeby Museum's simply delicious summer event

Could anything be better than home-baked fruit pies, Vermont ice-cream, live music, lawn games and special activities for the youngest — all on a (fingers crossed) sunny summer day? Young and old alike are invited to join in the 35th Rokeby Pie and Ice-cream social. Raffle prizes and door prizes for best summer hat and best historic or retro apron. Pies have been made at Rokeby since 1793 — pick your period, and join in the fun. Live music from the Shelburne band, the Meat Packers, as well as fiddle music by Young Tradition Vermont.