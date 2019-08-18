Pie and Ice-cream Social: Rokeby Museum's simply delicious summer event

Rokeby Museum 4334 Route 7, Ferrisburgh, Vermont 05456

Could anything be better than home-baked fruit pies, Vermont ice-cream, live music, lawn games and special activities for the youngest — all on a (fingers crossed) sunny summer day? Young and old alike are invited to join in the 35th Rokeby Pie and Ice-cream social. Raffle prizes and door prizes for best summer hat and best historic or retro apron. Pies have been made at Rokeby since 1793 — pick your period, and join in the fun. Live music from the Shelburne band, the Meat Packers, as well as fiddle music by Young Tradition Vermont.

Rokeby Museum 4334 Route 7, Ferrisburgh, Vermont 05456 View Map
