We are hosting a Pig Roast Benefit for the Elizabethtown-Lewis Emergency Squad. Saturday, September 7th at the Wooden Nickel in Lewis. 12-1pm Take outs, 1-6pm Dinner. $12 per person all you can eat. We will also have a Chicken BBQ and lots of homemade side dishes. There will be a Chinese Auction and 50/50 raffle throughout the day.