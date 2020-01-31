Pillows and Projections: Silent Film Screening

Double Feature for Myths & Legends Silent Film Screenings with customized soundtracks by Peter Seward Free/Donation

Please park shoes at the door, and please bring firm pillows, bean bag chairs, or yoga props, for carpet lounging. Chairs provided.

Doors 6:30pm

7-8:15 pm "Salome" (1923), a highly stylized adaptation of the Oscar Wilde play, directed by Charles Bryant, starring the Russian actress, Alla Nazimova. This loose retelling of the biblical story of King Herod and John the Baptist is oft cited as one of the first art films made in the U.S.A., and rumored to be a cast entirely of gay and bisexual actors.

8:15 -9 pm Refreshments and Mixer

9-11 pm "The Holy Mountain" (1926), is emblematic of a genre of German cinema, the “Bergfilm” or “Mountain Film,” starring the young Leni Riefenstahl (future film-maker, Triumph of the Will) in her first screen appearance. It's a story of romantic fatalism against the backdrop of skiing, mountaineering, including a real avalanche.