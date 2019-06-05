Pine Needle Basket with Linda Scherz. #1349-0605. 1 day.

× Expand Adirondack Folk School Pine Needle Basket

Seasoned basket weavers or those new to the craft will enjoy this class on learning a new technique using different natural materials. Everyone will have a bundle of green dried pine needles and will learn a basic stitch, gauge and how to create and shape their basket. Students will begin their basket by selecting a stone which will then be stitched with a complimentary waxed linen thread around pine needles. Those who wish to continue stitching after class will have a larger basket.

Tuition $115. Member Tuition $95. Materials fee $30.