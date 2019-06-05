Pine Needle Basket with Linda Scherz. #1349-0605. 1 day.
Adirondack Folk School 51 Main Street, Lake Luzerne, New York 12846
Adirondack Folk School
Pine Needle Basket
Seasoned basket weavers or those new to the craft will enjoy this class on learning a new technique using different natural materials. Everyone will have a bundle of green dried pine needles and will learn a basic stitch, gauge and how to create and shape their basket. Students will begin their basket by selecting a stone which will then be stitched with a complimentary waxed linen thread around pine needles. Those who wish to continue stitching after class will have a larger basket.
Tuition $115. Member Tuition $95. Materials fee $30.