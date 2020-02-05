The Green Mountain Table Tennis Club would like to announce the beginning of its new season! The club has begun play on Wednesday evenings starting at 6:00 P.M., and will meet nearly every Wednesday year round in the gym at the Rutland Area Christian School in Rutland. (This school is located at the corner of Melrose Ave. and Lincoln Ave. in Rutland, a block from the intersection of Route 7 and Melrose Ave.).

Being a part of this unique and exciting club offers a variety of activities, including regular practice, a challenge board, clinics for beginner and advanced play, singles and doubles, inter-club events with other table tennis clubs and even tournaments. If you are interested in table tennis as a recreational or athletic activity, we’re interested in you!

There is a modest membership fee of only $40; you can come twice free as our guest. Bring your sneakers and paddle (or use ours) and have some fun playing a great game of “Pong”! For further information about the Green Mountain Table Tennis Club, call club representative Ronald Lewis at 247-5913, or visit our club’s web site at www.gmttc.com.