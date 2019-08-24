What Unites Us, Ignites Us! Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Northern Vermont is kicking off their 2019 event in style with a Pink Party Celebration on Saturday, August 24th, beginning at 5pm at the Delta Hotel by Marriott in South Burlington to celebrate and honor all who have been affected by breast cancer.

PINK IS THE THEME…SO WEAR IT! (Not mandatory, but highly encouraged!)

What to expect: FREE appetizers & non-alcoholic drinks (cash bar available), Opportunity to win door prizes from local businesses, Be inspired by a breast cancer survivor’s story

Learn more about this year’s Making Strides event. Register a team, learn about fundraising opportunities. Pick up Team Leader packets & MUCH MORE!

RSVP by August 16, 2019 to erin.regan@cancer.org or 802.872.6344. www.makingstrideswalk.org/northernvt