Pistol Permit Safety Course

to Google Calendar - Pistol Permit Safety Course - 2020-03-07 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pistol Permit Safety Course - 2020-03-07 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pistol Permit Safety Course - 2020-03-07 13:00:00 iCalendar - Pistol Permit Safety Course - 2020-03-07 13:00:00

Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club 7450 Route 9 North, Plattsburgh, New York 12901

The Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club will be offering the Pistol Safety Course required to obtain a pistol permit or a carry permit in Clinton County. The Course will be held on Saturdays from 1pm -5pm.

The next four course dates are as follows; March 7th, March 21st April 18th and April 25th

Course leaders are David Boise and James Lapiirre. Contact Dave at 518-569-0908 to register or for further information.

Club information can be found at www.PlattsburghRodandGun.com

Info

Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club 7450 Route 9 North, Plattsburgh, New York 12901 View Map
Educational Events, Health & Fitness Events, Sporting Events
518-534-1730
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Pistol Permit Safety Course - 2020-03-07 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pistol Permit Safety Course - 2020-03-07 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pistol Permit Safety Course - 2020-03-07 13:00:00 iCalendar - Pistol Permit Safety Course - 2020-03-07 13:00:00 to Google Calendar - Pistol Permit Safety Course - 2020-03-21 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pistol Permit Safety Course - 2020-03-21 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pistol Permit Safety Course - 2020-03-21 13:00:00 iCalendar - Pistol Permit Safety Course - 2020-03-21 13:00:00 to Google Calendar - Pistol Permit Safety Course - 2020-04-18 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pistol Permit Safety Course - 2020-04-18 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pistol Permit Safety Course - 2020-04-18 13:00:00 iCalendar - Pistol Permit Safety Course - 2020-04-18 13:00:00 to Google Calendar - Pistol Permit Safety Course - 2020-04-25 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pistol Permit Safety Course - 2020-04-25 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pistol Permit Safety Course - 2020-04-25 13:00:00 iCalendar - Pistol Permit Safety Course - 2020-04-25 13:00:00