Pistol Permit Safety Course

The Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club will be offering the Pistol Safety Course required to obtain a pistol permit or a carry permit in Clinton County. The Course will be held on Saturdays from 1pm -5pm.

The next four course dates are as follows; March 7th, March 21st April 18th and April 25th

Course leaders are David Boise and James Lapiirre. Contact Dave at 518-569-0908 to register or for further information.

Club information can be found at www.PlattsburghRodandGun.com