Pittsford Trail Runs 5K & 1 Mile

Pittsford Recreation Area Pavilion 223 Recreation Area Road, Pittsford, New York 05763

Join us on the beautiful Pittsford trails at the recreation area for a 5k and 1 mile run/walk to benefit the Pittsford Recreation Department. Rain or shine event!  Start at the Pittsford Recreation Area Pavilion, prizes awarded for finishers in age groups sponsored by local businesses.  This event is a fun run and ONLY times for the top finishers will be recorded.  Water stations at 1 mile intervals. Pre-register by April 8, 2019 to be guaranteed a shirt.  Entry fees: $12 for pre-registered 5K - $7 for pre-registered 1mile, $20 for Race day 5k - $15 for Race day 1 mile

Sign up at the Town of Pittsford Offices or online at: runsignup.com 

recreation@pittsfordvermont.com

