The Pizza Shop is Celebrating 5 Years in Business

On 12/29/14, we opened our doors for the first time here in Warrensburg, NY. Sunday, December 29th marks the completion of half a decade in business!

Over the last 5 years, we have been fortunate to serve you all delicious, quality pizza. It's been a pleasure cooking for you and we couldn't be happier that we chose to grow our business in Warrensburg. We'd like you to celebrate this important milestone with us!

Please join us at The Pizza Shop on Sunday, 12/29/19 anytime from 3-8 PM. We will have

discounts on every order placed

free pizza samples

giveaways

cake (what's a celebration without some birthday cake?!)

Link for Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2467387106913589/

Hours of Operation: Tuesday-Saturday 11AM-9PM, Sunday 3-8PM, Closed Monday

We have been awarded in numerous categories of "Best of the Region" (pizza, wings, family dining, wait staff) in The Post Star for the last 3 years, Business of the Year 2018 from Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce, Giovanni was honored as a recipient of "20 under 40" in The Post Star in 2017. We've also been featured in The Chronicle's Reader's Choice Summer Dining Magazine annually.

We started off renting in 2014 on Main Street, purchased our building in 2017 and renovated to move in 2018. Our new location is much larger and has an ample amount of parking so that we can accommodate our growing business.