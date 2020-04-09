Placemaking Workshop

Join AARP and our partners to learn about Creative Placemaking, a hands-on approach to improving public spaces and making them more livable. We hope to inspire those who have a vision for their community by providing ways to begin to realize those positive changes. This workshop is designed to provide those new to placemaking with ideas and tools to get started as well as for placemakers who want to build upon their existing skill set and network with other placemakers.

New this year we will share best practices for Winter Placemaking with guest speaker Amanda O’Rourke from 8 80 Cities in Toronto. Tips and tools will be described to implement placemaking projects, and we will provide ‘recipes’ for practical application in small town settings from our recently completed DIY Community Cookbook. You will also hear from VT communities who’ve successfully led pop-up demonstration projects last year.

Participants of the workshop will be eligible to apply for one of three $3,000 grants from AARP Vermont to purchase supplies, promote, and implement a demonstration project aimed at building permanent change in their community! There will be additional funding opportunities available from the VT Arts Council and Yestermorrow.

The workshop is free — we ask only that you bring your ideas and an open mind for collaboration. Go to: https://townhalltheater.org to register and access the full agenda.