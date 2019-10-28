Lakes to Locks Passage, Inc Lakes to Locks Workshops

Lakes to Locks Passage, Inc Presents: Planning and Managing Digitization Projects

Successfully digitizing archival collections requires more than knowing how to operate a scanner. This workshop provides a basic overview of some of the issues institutions should consider when digitizing materials, including prioritization and selection criteria, handling practices while scanning or photographing, and storage concerns for digital media. Attendees are encouraged to bring questions and “real life” digital challenges or successes to discuss as part of the workshop.

About John Diefenderfer: John works at the New York State Archives in the Archival Advisory Services Unit coordinating DHP advisory and grant services.

$15 per person, payable by cash or check, and includes lunch and materials. Two or more people from the same organization $12 per person. Pre-Registration is required. To pre-register, please email Anne Clothier, the Lakes to Locks Heritage Program Director at anne@lakestolocks.org by 10/25.