Flower pounded runner

The Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts is pleased to present a Plant Pounding Workshop with Hallie Bond on Saturday, July 13 from 1 - 4p.m.

Channel your frustrations and stress into art! In this class we will learn the art of printing flowers and leaves direct from nature by pounding the plants with a hammer. You can pound on fabric to create a table runner, a hanging, or quilt squares -- you can pound on paper to create cards or prints for hanging -- or think up your own products! Bring a hammer if you can, freshly picked leaves or flowers if you wish, and your imagination.

The workshop fee is $20 for Arts Center members and $30 for non-members. It is open to children and adults. Please pre-register by calling the Arts Center at (518) 352-7715 or online at www.adirondackarts.org. All materials are included with the workshop fee.