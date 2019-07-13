Plant Pounding Workshop
Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts 3446 State Route 28, Blue Mountain Lake, New York 12812
Flower pounded runner
The Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts is pleased to present a Plant Pounding Workshop with Hallie Bond on Saturday, July 13 from 1 - 4p.m.
Channel your frustrations and stress into art! In this class we will learn the art of printing flowers and leaves direct from nature by pounding the plants with a hammer. You can pound on fabric to create a table runner, a hanging, or quilt squares -- you can pound on paper to create cards or prints for hanging -- or think up your own products! Bring a hammer if you can, freshly picked leaves or flowers if you wish, and your imagination.
The workshop fee is $20 for Arts Center members and $30 for non-members. It is open to children and adults. Please pre-register by calling the Arts Center at (518) 352-7715 or online at www.adirondackarts.org. All materials are included with the workshop fee.