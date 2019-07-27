Plattsburgh Beach Wrestling Tournament
Plattsburgh City Beach 4 Beach Road, Plattsburgh, New York 12901
Frank Palumbo, Plattsburgh Combat Sports
Beach Poster
Entry Fee: $25 for the 1st division. $10 for each additional division. Free for Spectators. Gi-top division is only $20. PRE-REGISTER ONLINE AT planetreg.com/pcsbeach
Divisions: Co-Ed, Girls, Women, Gi-Top, Absolute. Multiple Divisions
Youth 5 – 10 years old
Modified 11 – 14 years old
Varsity 15 – 18 years old
Open 18 – 29 years old
Masters 30 & up – 140
*Staff may group together age divisions, gender & weight divisions at our discretion. Custom medals for Champions. Silver medals for 2nd Place. Ribbons for 3rd place. You may enter more than 1 division for an additional fee. You may enter a higher weight class and an older age division. Only Masters may enter a younger division (Open division). GET MORE MATCHES!
Schedule of Events:
On-site Registration, Weigh-ins & Medical skin check:
Friday, July 26, 5-6pm at The Cabana Bar, 4 Beach Rd
Saturday, July 27, 9am-10am at The Cabana Bar, 4 Beach Rd
ALL WEIGH INS ARE ON SITE. NO EXCEPTIONS.
10:30am Rules meeting & Clinic at The Cabana Bar, 4 Beach Rd. 10:45am Tournament starts