The show will feature 30 vendor tables in front of Bookburgh Books with free admission, gaming and activities throughout the day, a coloring contest and raffle with numerous great prizes to help raise money for the JCEO Backpack Program!

There will be a number of exciting announcements to lead up to our first event and beyond so if you are interested in Sports Cards, Pokemon, Magic The Gathering, Comic Books, Vintage Video Games or various other cards and collectibles or want to help support a great non profit organization like the JCEO come check out our event and invite your friends!! Thanks everyone and hope to see you there!!

Hosted by: Plattsburgh Card and Collectible Show, Champlain Centre Maill, Bookburgh Books and the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity - JCEO