Plattsburgh Card and Collectible Show

It will feature 35+ vendor tables in front of Bookburgh Books with free admission, a coloring contest, lots of super fun activities and a raffle with numerous great prizes to help raise money for the JCEO Backpack Program!

There will be a number of exciting announcements to lead up to our second event so if you are interested in Sports Cards, Pokemon, Magic The Gathering, Comic Books, Vintage Video Games or various other cards and collectibles or want to help support a great non profit organization like the JCEO come check out our event and invite your friends!!