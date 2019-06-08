Plattsburgh Hunger Games

Districts will compete in an EXTREME-ly fun obstacle course. Each team of four will compete for time across four sectors. Competitors must exhibit a degree of skill, endurance and a willingness to endure just a bit of humiliation. It's all for a good cause. All spectators must bring a non-perishable food item to help us fight hunger in Plattsburgh. Benefiting organizations currently include STOP Domestic Violence shelters and JCEO and Healthy Families at Behavioral Health Services North (BHSN). Craft Beer by Oval Craft Brewing. (Sales are Cash Only. No personal alcohol permitted at the event.)

LIVE MUSIC & PROGRAM INFO:

NOON: OPENING CEREMONIES - BEER/WINE TENT OPENS -- FOOD TRUCKS OPEN

12:30: GAMES BEGIN

2:00: AWARDS CEREMONY

2:30: THE TAYLOR LAVALLEY BAND LIVE

3:45: GLASS ONION LIVE

6:00: HEAD DOWNTOWN!

Sponsored By: DELLA Auto Group, NBC 5, WOKO & THE BUZZ, UVM HEALTH NETWORK-CHAMPLAIN PHYSICIANS HOSPITAL, NOON ROTARY CLUB OF PLATTSBURGH, DISCOVER PLATTS