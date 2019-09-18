Author Rich Frost will be talking about his most recent book, one co-authored with Melissa Peck, entitled The Plattsburgh Military Reservation: A Pictorial History (2017).

Rich Frost grew up in upstate New York. After earning degrees from Wesleyan University and Duke University College of Medicine, he completed a residency in internal medicine at the University of Kentucky. In addition to his medical career, he wrote a regular travel column for over 25 years, and now authors the regional column “Rich in History” for the Lake Champlain Weekly.

He has published three compendia of regional travel, and three books on topics of upstate New York history. He’s also written the novel, Final Season.