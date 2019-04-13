Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir "Freedom Songs"

CONCERT FOR THE COMMUNITY: FREEDOM SONGS performed by the Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir

Saturday, April 13, 2019, 4 pm–5:30 pm, Essex Community Church.

Suggested Donation $10, to help those in need in the North Country

The Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir, organized by students in 1991, explores the breadth and depth of gospel music while sharing it with audiences throughout the region. Please join us as we celebrate traditional African American music and culture in song. All proceeds from donations will be used to help local families facing financial hardship caused by health issues or tragedy. Thank you!