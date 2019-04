The Plattsburgh United Methodist Women are holding their Annual Rummage Sale at the Plattsburgh United Methodist Church on Thursday, May 2 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m., Friday, May 3 from 9:00 - 5:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 4 from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon. Proceeds go to mission, Lenten Luncheons, and the Henderson Settlement Mission.