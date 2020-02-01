Indoor winter play for families with children from newborn to age six returns to the Whallonsburg Grange Hall on Saturday mornings starting on February 1. The popular Play Gym begins its seventh year of providing a warm and welcoming place to run, jump, scoot, and play from 9:30am-noon. Come and enjoy a fun time with your young children!

The Play Gym is supervised by Gregg VanDeusen, early childhood educator at Lakeside School in Essex. It will run for six weeks on Saturdays from February 1 through March 7. Kids must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver and there is no registration required or fee to attend. Donations to support the program are welcome.