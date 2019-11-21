Play: One Flea Spare

London, 1665: the plague year. Mr. Snelgrave and his wife remain under quarantine inside their home. When a mysterious sailor and a young girl sneak into their house, social norms begin to crumble. Unrelentingly poetic and fiercely humorous, this Obie award-winning play by Naomi Wallace asks, who is master and who is servant? Directed by Claudio Medeiros ’90. Tickets: $15/12/8/6. www.middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168.