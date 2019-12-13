Pleasant Valley Chorale Holiday Concert: With Angelic Song

The Pleasant Valley Chorale joyfully presents “With Angelic Song”, a warm holiday (and not-so holiday) program about angels in our lives, both Christmas and otherwise. "They are all around us."

Friday, December 13, at 7 pm at the Essex Community Church, Route 22 in Essex, NY and again on Sunday, December 15, at 3 pm at the United Church of Christ in Elizabethtown, NY.

Featuring music by Fauré, Handel, John Rutter and more. “Angels descending, bring from above, echoes of mercy, whispers of love.” – Fanny J. Crosby

The Pleasant Valley Chorale, under the direction of Susan Hughes and accompanied by Kerry Mero, is sponsored by the Elizabethtown Social Center. Chorale concerts are free, with good-will donations accepted at the door.

For more information contact the Elizabethtown Social Center at 518-873-6408.