Plein Air Landscape Painting Methods with Robert Stump. #1528-0716. 1 day.
Adirondack Folk School 51 Main Street, Lake Luzerne, New York 12846
Adirondack Folk School
Plein Air Landscape Painting Methods
The beautiful terrain of the Adirondacks has inspired artists for centuries. In this class Robert will take students through a start to finish process where you will learn about the many methods of Plein Air landscape painting. Design, composition, how to initialize a painting, value pattern, the five types of light & how to identify them, mixing paint, brush handling and materials will be covered. Techniques for seeing the landscape and interpreting shapes will be explained; source materials and educational information will be discussed. Through actual demonstration students will start and complete a small painting.
Tuition $125. Member Tuition $105. Materials fee $10.