Plein Air Landscape Painting Methods with Robert Stump. #1528-0716. 1 day.

Adirondack Folk School 51 Main Street, Lake Luzerne, New York 12846

The beautiful terrain of the Adirondacks has inspired artists for centuries. In this class Robert will take students through a start to finish process where you will learn about the many methods of Plein Air landscape painting. Design, composition, how to initialize a painting, value pattern, the five types of light & how to identify them, mixing paint, brush handling and materials will be covered. Techniques for seeing the landscape and interpreting shapes will be explained; source materials and educational information will be discussed. Through actual demonstration students will start and complete a small painting.

Tuition $125. Member Tuition $105. Materials fee $10.

Adirondack Folk School 51 Main Street, Lake Luzerne, New York 12846 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Educational Events
