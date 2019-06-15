Downtown Bristol will be rockin' with live music, food and beverage vendors, plus games and fun, on Saturday, June 15th from 3:00-8:00pm.

In its 10th year, the Pocock Rocks Music Festival & Street Fair celebrates Bristol, Vermont as a great place to shop, dine, live, work, and visit.

The event will feature live musical performances from six well-known and loved regional bands, and host over 30 vendors from microbrews, hard ciders, and spirits, to specialty foods, gifts, and crafts.There will also be the SunCommon Bouncy House, Vermont National Guard activities, and, of course, Bristol’s own incredible restaurants and shops.

Why Pocock? Our town was originally founded as Pocock on June 26th, 1762, in honor of a distinguished English admiral. The town’s name was changed, for unknown reasons, to Bristol about 25 years later in 1789.

Money raised from the Pocock Rocks Music Festival & Street Fair supports the community-building efforts of Bristol CORE. For more info, go to the facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/294329928153579/