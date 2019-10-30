Poetry Jam with Roya Marsh & Jon Sands

All are welcome for an electric poetry performance with Roya Marsh and Jon Sands, totally free of charge and presented by the Adirondack Center for Writing. This is not your grandmother's poetry, and these epic performers will leave you in wonder and amazement. You don't want to miss this one-of-a-kind event.

Free! Books from Roya and Jon available for purchase, cash and check accepted.

Bronx, New York native, Roya Marsh, is a nationally ranked poet/performer/educator/activist. She is the Poet in Residence with Urban Word NYC and works feverishly toward LGBTQIA justice and dismantling white supremacy. Roya’s work has been featured in Poetry Magazine, Flypaper Magazine, Frontier Poetry, Nylon Magazine, the Village Voice, Huffington Post, Blavity, The Root, Button Poetry, Def Jam’s All Def Digital, Lexus Verses and Flow, NBC, BET and the Breakbeat Poets Black Girl Magic Anthology (Haymarket 2018). Twitter & Instagram: @ChampagnePoet. Facebook: Roya Marsh

Jon Sands is a writer known for electric readings, and the author of The New Clean (2011, Write Bloody Publishing). His work has been featured in The New York Times, published widely in various journals, and anthologized in The Best American Poetry 2014. He starred in the award winning web-series Verse: A Murder Mystery from Rattapallax Films, is the co-founder of Poets in Unexpected Places, and a facilitator with the Dialogue Arts Project. He is a Youth Mentor with Urban Word-NYC, and teaches creative writing for adults at both Bailey House in Harlem (an HIV/AIDS service center) and the Positive Health Project (a syringe exchange in Manhattan). He tours extensively, but lives in Brooklyn.