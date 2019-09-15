Points of Interest: Lake Champlain Bridge Guided Walk

× Expand Chimney Point State Historic Site The view from the Lake Champlain Bridge looking toward Chimney Point State Historic Site.

Learn the history of what surrounds you as you walk across the Lake Champlain Bridge. Chimney Point site administrator Elsa Gilbertson and Crown Point, NY, site friends group president Thomas Hughes lead this guided round trip walk. Meet at Chimney Point. Rain or shine, dress for the weather. Bring a picnic to enjoy before. $8.00, includes admission to both museums.