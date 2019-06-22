Points of Interest: Lake Champlain Bridge Guided Walk

Chimney Point State Historic Site 8149 VT Route 17W, Addison, Vermont 05491

Learn about the history of what you see walking across the Lake Champlain Bridge. Crown Point, NY, site manager Lisa Polay and Chimney Point administrator Elsa Gilbertson lead this round-trip guided walk. Meet at the Crown Point, NY, State Historic Site museum. Rain or shine, dress for the weather. Includes admission to both museums. Bring a picnic to enjoy before or after. $8.00, includes admission to both museums.

802-759-2412
