The Friends of Poke-O-Moonshine are having a trail work day. The day will involve performing light trail maintenance work on both hiking trails on Poke-O. Meet at the Observer's Trail Parking lot (10374 US Route 9) at 9:00 AM. Bring hiking gear including water and lunch, work gloves, and steel rakes and hoes. Come even if you only have a few hours to help. Call 518-728-1347 if you have questions.