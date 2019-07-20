Pollinator Gardens Presentation by Charlie Nardozzi

Summer Garden Tour

Programs/Tour & Raffle Tickets: 10 a.m.-Noon, Warrensburgh Museum of Local History. Tour: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Private and Public Gardens. Presentation & Bee Tea: 2 p.m, Warren County Fish Hatchery Pavilion

Sponsored by Warrensburgh Beautification Inc. All proceeds to benefit the Warren Tannery Park and Heritage Trail

This Self-Guided Tour will feature both public and private gardens in the Town of Warrensburgh. Brief descriptions of the gardens will be provided to enhance the experience of the tour. Refreshments will be provided at some locations.

Charlie Nardozzi, nationally recognized garden writer, speaker, radio and television personality will discuss a topic that is of concern to gardeners worldwide – the blight of pollinating bees, butterflies, insects and other creatures. Growing a pollinator garden or integrating pollinator-friendly plants into your landscape can help create the food, shelter and habitat these creatures need to survive. The presentation will describe the importance of pollinator gardens, different types of pollinators, and the best types of annuals, perennials, shrubs and trees to integrate into the garden.

A Bee Tea will be served offering a variety of sweet and savory items and light beverages.

Pollinator Friendly Plants will be sold by a local nursery at the event.

To purchase tickets prior to July 20 visit the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers' Market or contact Teresa Whalen at 518-466-5497 (call/text) or email: taawhalen@yahoo.com. Day of Tour Ticket Sales and Program Pick Up at the Warrensburgh Museum of Local History. Advance Sales: $15.00 and Day of Sales: $18.00

Presentation Sponsorship by Edward Jones Investments, John Gable, Financial Advisor.