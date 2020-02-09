Pop-Up Valentine Card Workshop at Sheldon Museum

Henry Sheldon Museum 1 Park Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

The Sheldon Museum will offer a Pop-Up Valentine Card workshop for ages 7 and up on Sunday, February 9, 1:00-2:30 pm. The workshop will be led by creative Sheldon Museum trustees Liz Markowski and Danielle Rougeau. All necessary materials will be provided.  Appropriate for age 7 and up, accompanied by an adult.  Cost is $10 per child. Space is limited, please reserve and pay in advance by calling the Sheldon at 802-388-2117. 

The Sheldon Museum is located at One Park Street in downtown Middlebury across from the Ilsley Library.  The Museum will be open especially for this workshop as the Sheldon Museum, Research Center, and Store are currently closed through March 30, 2020. For more information call 802-388-2117 or visit: www.henrysheldonmuseum.org

Henry Sheldon Museum 1 Park Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753
802-388-2117
