Portraits of Independence: The Faces of Mount Independence

to Google Calendar - Portraits of Independence: The Faces of Mount Independence - 2019-09-29 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Portraits of Independence: The Faces of Mount Independence - 2019-09-29 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Portraits of Independence: The Faces of Mount Independence - 2019-09-29 13:00:00 iCalendar - Portraits of Independence: The Faces of Mount Independence - 2019-09-29 13:00:00

Mount Independence State Historic Site 497 Mount Independence Road, Orwell, Vermont 05770

This illustrated symposium examines the story of Mount Independence through the portraits of the limited number of people whose likenesses were taken. Site administrator Elsa Gilbertson presents the cast of characters and their portraits, removed from today’s audience by only one degree of separation (through the hand of the artists). A panel of responders, Michael Barbieri, Ennis Duling, and Stephen Zeoli, moderated by site interpreter Paul Andriscin, will provide insights about these people, such as what was happening at the time at Mount Independence, their contributions, interactions, and if they survived, what they did after the war. Audience participation and discussion welcome. Light refreshments.

Info

Mount Independence State Historic Site 497 Mount Independence Road, Orwell, Vermont 05770 View Map
Community Events, Educational Events, History & Tours Events
802-948-2000
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Portraits of Independence: The Faces of Mount Independence - 2019-09-29 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Portraits of Independence: The Faces of Mount Independence - 2019-09-29 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Portraits of Independence: The Faces of Mount Independence - 2019-09-29 13:00:00 iCalendar - Portraits of Independence: The Faces of Mount Independence - 2019-09-29 13:00:00