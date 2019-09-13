Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District Post Flood Stream Intervention Training

In recent years many municipalities have seen significant damage to roads and other infrastructure, from flooding and severe storms.This training provides background on how streams function, what causes them to change and what steps can be taken to reduce impacts. Join us at the Lake George Association (2392 NY-9N Lake George, NY) to learn more about permits, designs, and site construction. Lunch will be provided to all attendees. There will also be a portion out in the field, so please dress appropriately. For more information or to RSVP, contact Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District at 518.623.3119. Please RSVP by September 5th.