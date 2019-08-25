Pottle Basket with Beverly Cornelius. #1526-0825

Adirondack Folk School Pottle Basket

Take a step back in time and learn how to make Beverly's interpretation of a very early market basket. We are all familiar with deposit bottles, well the Pottle was a deposit basket. When shoppers came to market to purchase a quart of strawberries, they were charged an extra penny for the basket. This conical basket is made to be carried by its handle or even several over the wrist, and it's the perfect stress-free beginner project with sweet results. (Strawberries not included!) Approximate size 10-12” tall plus handle, 4-5” wide at top.

Tuition $125. Member Tuition $105. Materials Fee $15.