Alysia Goodwin Powerful Tools for Caregivers

Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an educational program designed to help family caregivers take care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend. You will benefit from this class whether you are helping a parent, spouse, friend, someone who lives at home, in a nursing home, or across the country. This class will give you tools to help reduce stress, communicate effectively with other family members, take care of yourself, reduce guilt, anger and depression, help you relax, make tough decisions, set goals and problem solve. Classes will be held for 6 weeks at the new Minerva Community Center. Each class is held on Fridays from 10am-11am. Classes start May 10th and go until June 14th. To register please call 518-873-3695.