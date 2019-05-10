Powerful Tools for Caregivers

to Google Calendar - Powerful Tools for Caregivers - 2019-05-10 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Powerful Tools for Caregivers - 2019-05-10 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Powerful Tools for Caregivers - 2019-05-10 10:00:00 iCalendar - Powerful Tools for Caregivers - 2019-05-10 10:00:00

Minerva Community Center 5 Morse Memorial Highway, Minerva, New York 12851

Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an educational program designed to help family caregivers take care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend. You will benefit from this class whether you are helping a parent, spouse, friend, someone who lives at home, in a nursing home, or across the country. This class will give you tools to help reduce stress, communicate effectively with other family members, take care of yourself, reduce guilt, anger and depression, help you relax, make tough decisions, set goals and problem solve. Classes will be held for 6 weeks at the new Minerva Community Center. Each class is held on Fridays from 10am-11am. Classes start May 10th and go until June 14th. To register please call 518-873-3695.

Info

Minerva Community Center 5 Morse Memorial Highway, Minerva, New York 12851 View Map
Community Events, Educational Events, Health & Fitness Events
518-873-3695
to Google Calendar - Powerful Tools for Caregivers - 2019-05-10 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Powerful Tools for Caregivers - 2019-05-10 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Powerful Tools for Caregivers - 2019-05-10 10:00:00 iCalendar - Powerful Tools for Caregivers - 2019-05-10 10:00:00 to Google Calendar - Powerful Tools for Caregivers - 2019-05-17 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Powerful Tools for Caregivers - 2019-05-17 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Powerful Tools for Caregivers - 2019-05-17 10:00:00 iCalendar - Powerful Tools for Caregivers - 2019-05-17 10:00:00 to Google Calendar - Powerful Tools for Caregivers - 2019-05-24 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Powerful Tools for Caregivers - 2019-05-24 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Powerful Tools for Caregivers - 2019-05-24 10:00:00 iCalendar - Powerful Tools for Caregivers - 2019-05-24 10:00:00 to Google Calendar - Powerful Tools for Caregivers - 2019-05-31 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Powerful Tools for Caregivers - 2019-05-31 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Powerful Tools for Caregivers - 2019-05-31 10:00:00 iCalendar - Powerful Tools for Caregivers - 2019-05-31 10:00:00 to Google Calendar - Powerful Tools for Caregivers - 2019-06-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Powerful Tools for Caregivers - 2019-06-07 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Powerful Tools for Caregivers - 2019-06-07 10:00:00 iCalendar - Powerful Tools for Caregivers - 2019-06-07 10:00:00