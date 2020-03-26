Pre K and Kindergarten Open House

to Google Calendar - Pre K and Kindergarten Open House - 2020-03-26 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pre K and Kindergarten Open House - 2020-03-26 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pre K and Kindergarten Open House - 2020-03-26 18:30:00 iCalendar - Pre K and Kindergarten Open House - 2020-03-26 18:30:00

St. Mary's Catholic School 64 Amherst Avenue, Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Pre K and Kindergarten Open House for the 2020-2021 school year will be held at St. Mary’s School, 64 Amherst Ave., Ticonderoga on Thursday,March 26 from 6:30-7:30 PM. Come tour the school with your child, visit the classrooms, meet the teachers and learn all that St. Mary's School has to offer to meet your child's needs. Full day and half day  programs are offered  All are welcome. Call St. Mary's School at 518-585-7433 with any questions

Info

St. Mary's Catholic School 64 Amherst Avenue, Ticonderoga, New York 12883 View Map
Educational Events
518-585-7433
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Pre K and Kindergarten Open House - 2020-03-26 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pre K and Kindergarten Open House - 2020-03-26 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pre K and Kindergarten Open House - 2020-03-26 18:30:00 iCalendar - Pre K and Kindergarten Open House - 2020-03-26 18:30:00