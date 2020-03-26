Photo submitted by Maureen Jebb Creating with clay at Pre K, St. Mary's School, Ticonderoga

Pre K and Kindergarten Open House for the 2020-2021 school year will be held at St. Mary’s School, 64 Amherst Ave., Ticonderoga on Thursday,March 26 from 6:30-7:30 PM. Come tour the school with your child, visit the classrooms, meet the teachers and learn all that St. Mary's School has to offer to meet your child's needs. Full day and half day programs are offered All are welcome. Call St. Mary's School at 518-585-7433 with any questions