Pre-Schoolers at the Point
Chimney Point State Historic Site 8149 VT Route 17W, Addison, Vermont 05491
Bridge Construction underway at Chimney Point State Historic Site.
Bring your pre-schooler to enjoy story and craft time at Chimney Point. Topics relate to the history of Chimney Point and may include archaeology, bridges, boats, clocks, post offices, or light houses. A parent or responsible adult must be with the child. Ages 3 to 5. Well-behaved siblings welcome. Bring snacks if you like. Call (802) 759-2412 for topic.