Preschoolers at the Point
Chimney Point State Historic Site 8149 VT Route 17W, Addison, Vermont 05491
Chimney Point State Historic Site
Preschoolers at the Point, on the Chimney Point porch.
Bring your pre-schooler to enjoy story and craft time at Chimney Point. Topics relate to the history of Chimney Point, and may include archaeology, bridges, boats, clocks, post offices, and light houses. A parent or other responsible adult must be with the child. Ages 3 to 5. Well-behaved siblings welcome. Bring snacks if you like. Call (802) 759-2412 for the topic. Suggested donation $5.00 per family.