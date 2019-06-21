Chimney Point State Historic Site Preschoolers at the Point, on the Chimney Point porch.

Bring your pre-schooler to enjoy story and craft time at Chimney Point. Topics relate to the history of Chimney Point, and may include archaeology, bridges, boats, clocks, post offices, and light houses. A parent or other responsible adult must be with the child. Ages 3 to 5. Well-behaved siblings welcome. Bring snacks if you like. Call (802) 759-2412 for the topic. Suggested donation $5.00 per family.