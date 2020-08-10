Book Discussion: “Adirondack Civilian Conservation Camps: History, Memories and Legacy”

Marty Podskoch's “Adirondack Civilian Conservation Camps: History, Memories and Legacy of the CCC.”

Presented by author Marty Podskoch. The Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) began on March 31, 1933 under President Roosevelt’s “New Deal” to relieve the poverty and unemployment of the Depression. Camps were set up in many towns, state parks & forests. Workers built trails, roads, campsites, & dams, stocked fish, built & maintained fire tower observer’s cabins & telephone lines, fought fires, & planted millions of trees. The CCC disbanded in 1942 due to the need for men in WW II. We’ll meet upstairs in the big room at 6:30; free and open to the public.