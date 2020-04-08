Presentation: Suzi Perron and Barn Quilts

Hosted by Champlain Valley Quilters' Guild of New York

to Google Calendar - Presentation: Suzi Perron and Barn Quilts - 2020-04-08 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Presentation: Suzi Perron and Barn Quilts - 2020-04-08 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Presentation: Suzi Perron and Barn Quilts - 2020-04-08 18:00:00 iCalendar - Presentation: Suzi Perron and Barn Quilts - 2020-04-08 18:00:00

Clinton County Mental Health Building 130 Arizona Avenue, Plattsburgh, New York 12903

Suzi's talk will take you on a journey along the quilt trail, beginning with the very first barn quilt. The presentation features over one hundred stunning photographs of barn quilts, which are painted and hung on barns. You will hear stories of some of the artists, along with a few humorous anecdotes. Free for members, $10 for non-members.

Info

Clinton County Mental Health Building 130 Arizona Avenue, Plattsburgh, New York 12903 View Map
to Google Calendar - Presentation: Suzi Perron and Barn Quilts - 2020-04-08 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Presentation: Suzi Perron and Barn Quilts - 2020-04-08 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Presentation: Suzi Perron and Barn Quilts - 2020-04-08 18:00:00 iCalendar - Presentation: Suzi Perron and Barn Quilts - 2020-04-08 18:00:00